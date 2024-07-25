Home page World

According to the Red Cross, thousands of families have been affected by the disaster. © Samuel Getachew/dpa

More and more dead bodies are being pulled out of the mud after landslides in Ethiopia. The hope of finding survivors is slim. Residents are digging mass graves.

Dale – The number of deaths after several landslides in southwest Ethiopia has risen to at least 257, according to the United Nations. Up to 500 fatalities are expected, the UN emergency relief office OCHA announced on Platform X. More than 15,000 people have to be evacuated.

On Wednesday, Ethiopia’s government reported 229 deaths. The search for survivors continues. Four days since the first landslide on Sunday, rescue workers are in a race against time. They are hoping for survivors, but are mostly recovering dead people.

Mass burials in villages

Residents held mass burials in several villages in the region, a dpa reporter reported from the scene. Members of affected families dug desperately for missing people with their bare hands in the village of Dale in the Gofa district. Others tried to find missing relatives with the help of photos. On Monday, a helper was also buried during the rescue work.

The Ethiopian Red Cross spoke of a “tragedy”. Thousands of families have been affected and have lost their homes. Rescue workers are trying to provide people with food, emergency shelter, medicine and hygiene items as quickly as possible.

Heavy rain as cause

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was deeply saddened by the disaster. The African arm of the US health authority CDC sent an emergency team to support rescue efforts on site.

The landslides were triggered by heavy rainfall. With the start of the rainy season in July, the likelihood of landslides increases in the hilly region of Ethiopia. The consequences of climate change are also affecting the country on the Horn of Africa – recently the rain was heavier than usual due to the El Niño weather phenomenon. In addition, in many regions there is a risk of erosion due to deforestation and without the roots of trees the soil is not held together. dpa