In 2022, Brazil was the 3rd country with the most US visas for travel and immigration

Brazilians occupied the 3rd place in the ranking of those who received the most US visas in 2022, according to a survey by AG Immigration. In all, there were 815,842 issues of 80 different types of permits – an increase of 618.8% compared to the previous year (113,505).

The survey was carried out based on official data from the US Department of State, from January and December 2022. The increase can be explained by the fact that in 2021 the US consulates and Embassy in Brazil had service limitations due to the pandemic from covid. Here’s the full of the study (411 KB).

Mexico occupied the 1st position in the ranking (1.9 million), followed by China (1 million). A total of 45 nationalities made up the list.

There are two categories of visas issued to Brazilians: immigration and non-immigration. Only the 1st grants the green carddocument that gives permanent permission to live, work and study in the country.

The year 2022 accumulated 5,848 green cardsagainst 4,488 in 2021. The type most attributed to Brazilians was the EB-2, with 1,499 emissions – an increase of 284% compared to the 390 authorizations in 2021.

The B1/B2 visitor visa was issued more than 748.5 thousand times in Brazil in 2022, which represents 91.76% of the total. The 2nd and 3rd places among non-immigrants belong to the study and exchange categories: the J-1 (13.1 thousand issues) and the F-1 (8.8 thousand), respectively. The 1st registered an increase of 96% compared to 2021; the 2nd decreased 10% in the same period.