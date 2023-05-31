AFPi

05/31/2023

The number of unemployed people in the world will be reduced by one million in 2023, according to forecasts by the International Labor Organization (ILO), which warns of disparities at the regional level, in a report published this Wednesday (31).

“According to projections based on the latest ILO estimates, the global unemployment rate will fall by 0.1 percentage point in 2023” to reach a rate of 5.3%, the Geneva-based organization said.

The number of unemployed will be reduced from 192 million in 2022 to 191 million in 2023, contrary to what the United Nations agency predicted a few months ago. In mid-January, the ILO calculated that there would be an increase of three million unemployed this year.

This improvement in forecasts reflects, however, “a greater than expected resilience in high-income countries, and not a generalized recovery”, noted the specialized agency of the United Nations.

The Latin America and Caribbean region belongs to the block of regions in the world that have managed to reduce their unemployment rates “below pre-crisis levels” of covid-19, highlighted the ILO. This is also the case in Northern, Western and Southern Europe and in Central and Western Asia.

Other regions, such as North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa and some Arab countries, have yet to return to pre-crisis levels.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the unemployment rate dropped from 8% in 2019 to 7% in 2022 and will drop to 6.7% in 2023, according to the report.

The ILO labor outlook for 2022, published in February, highlighted, however, the low quality of employment in the region and the effects of inflation on wages.

In Latin America, “employment recovery has often been fueled by the advance of the informal economy” and, therefore, by the creation of lower quality jobs, warns the director of the ILO’s Employment Policy Department, Sangheon Lee.

Countries whose unemployment rates have not fallen to 2019 levels, and particularly the most indebted ones, “urgently need international help and multilateral coordination to tackle persistent job deficits and growing inequalities”, urged the ILO.

