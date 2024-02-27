Home page World

The number of traffic deaths increased in 2023. © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

More accidents, more injuries, more deaths: traffic statistics show a negative trend in key points.

Wiesbaden – The number of traffic deaths increased in Germany last year. A total of 2,830 people died in traffic accidents – 1.5 percent or 42 people more than in the previous year, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Tuesday in Wiesbaden, citing preliminary results. 364,900 people were injured in traffic accidents in 2023, 1.0 percent more than in 2022.

However, both numbers are below pre-Corona levels: compared to 2019, 7.1 percent fewer people sustained fatal injuries and 5.0 percent fewer people were injured.

The total number of 2.5 million registered accidents in 2023 represents an increase of 4.5 percent compared to the previous year, as the Federal Office announced. The number of accidents with property damage rose by 5 percent to 2.2 million, and the number of accidents with personal injury by 0.4 percent to around 290,800. In the pre-Corona year of 2019, the police reported around 2.7 million accidents, including 300,000 with personal injuries.

In 2023, the most deaths in road traffic, based on the number of inhabitants, were in Saxony-Anhalt with 59 and in Lower Saxony with 52 per million inhabitants. The city states of Bremen with 18, Hamburg with 15 and Berlin with 9 people died were well below the national figure of 34 deaths per million inhabitants. This also applies to North Rhine-Westphalia with 24 people killed.

The Federal Office has more detailed results for the period January to November 2023. Accordingly, there was a sharp increase of 12.3 percent in the number of pedestrians killed. However, there were significant declines compared to the same period last year in the number of passengers killed in freight vehicles, at minus 13.3 percent, and in the number of cyclists killed, at minus 7.6 percent. dpa