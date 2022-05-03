Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Unusual cases of hepatitis in children are increasing worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) has now reported over 230 cases. The cause is initially unclear.

Geneva – The first cases of liver inflammation and liver failure in children were observed in early April, mainly in Great Britain. Then health authorities from other EU countries and the USA reported cases of hepatitis in children. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) also reported the first case of hepatitis in Germany last week.

Meanwhile, the number of mysterious hepatitis diseases in children has continued to rise, worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a total of “at least 228 probable cases” had been reported by May 1, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said in Geneva on Tuesday. More than 50 other suspected cases would still be checked. The hepatitis cases were reported from four of the six regions into which the WHO divides the world, reports the AFP news agency. Most cases would therefore be observed in Europe.

Mysterious cases of hepatitis in children: the cause of severe liver disease is still unclear

Doctors are puzzled. The question of the trigger remains open. Because the classic hepatitis pathogens of hepatitis A, B, C, D and E were ruled out as the cause. The hepatitis cases occurred in children aged one month to 16 years. Children under the age of five are most frequently affected. At least one child died and several had liver transplants. In most cases, the hepatitis was preceded by gastrointestinal disease with vomiting, diarrhea and nausea, reports the European health authority ECDC. The children were previously healthy, the authority emphasizes. The majority of cases so far have no “significant medical history”.

Severe hepatitis in children: triggers of the liver disease initially still unclear

According to the ECDC, it is investigating all cases. The exact cause after the trigger of the children’s hepatitis is still unknown. Toxicology studies in the UK are still ongoing. So far there is no evidence of poisoning, for example with painkillers such as paracetamol, which can lead to liver failure in the event of an overdose. Experts rule out a connection with a corona vaccination. In one case study, Scottish health officials noted in their report: “It is noteworthy that none of the children were vaccinated against Sars-CoV-2.”

Adenovirus cause mysterious hepatitis in children?

But there could be a possible connection with adenoviruses. According to the ECDC, it is examining a possible connection with the widespread viruses that can cause colds, gastrointestinal infections and also eye infections. The European health authority assumes as a “current hypothesis” that an infection or co-infection by an adenovirus is the most likely pathogen. However, the ECDC does not rule out other unknown viruses. Adenoviruses are highly contagious and usually spread from hand to hand. ECDC recommends good hygiene practices, from careful hand hygiene to disinfecting surfaces, especially in settings attended by young children. (ml)