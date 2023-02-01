The impact of corona on work in the cultural sector is unevenly distributed and the sector is still struggling with a significant shortage of personnel. This is evident from the Culture Monitor 2022 presented by the Boekman Foundation on Tuesday.

Among other things, the culture monitor looks at the difference between employees and the self-employed. The number of employees decreased in 2020 and partly recovered in 2021, while the number of self-employed persons continued to grow: between 2019 and 2021 from 141,860 to 149,830. Because the culture monitor 2022 does not have all the figures for 2022, it is impossible to say how that development was last year.

The growth does not apply to all professions in the cultural sector. The number of self-employed persons in the performing arts who are not involved in artistic work, such as technicians and support staff, fell during this period from 1,910 to 1,090 – almost a halving. Last year, therefore, performances and performances were regularly cancelled, including at ITA, because there was insufficient staff. In the so-called creative business services of, for example, architects and designers, the number of jobs increased, as did the turnover of these self-employed people.

The analysis shows that the growth in the share of self-employed people without employees mainly comes from artists. The number of self-employed in the Dutch labor market increased by 37 percent between 2010 and 2021. During that period, the number of self-employed persons in the cultural and creative sector grew by 61 percent. The lion’s share of this growth comes from the ‘Arts and cultural heritage’ subsector, which includes the performing arts, for example. There the increase was 75 percent, while in this subsector the majority of the self-employed can already be found in the cultural sector.

The first almost completely lockdown-free year, 2022, was all in all a tough year for the cultural sector, notes the Boekman Foundation. The public returned, but not in pre-corona numbers. As is well known, the sector is also struggling with new problems such as increased energy costs and inflation.