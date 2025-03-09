The driving license becomes one of the essentials of many Spaniards when they turn 18. Although, at that time, some have already tested their driving skills and knowledge about traffic regulations with the AM card that allows those over 15 49cc cyclomotor driving, for example.

For its part, once the age is fulfilled, it is possible to acquire permission B, which enables a Spanish citizen to drive cars that do not exceed 3,500 kilos With a maximum of 8 passengers the driver, his trailers of up to 750 kilos, it is also possible to pilot tricycles and motor four -cyclists, as well as cyclomotor and special vehicles such as tractors. On the other hand, once the three years old of the card, a 125cc motorcycle is allowed to drive.

How many Spaniards have the driving license?

According to statistics portal data for Statist market data In 2023 About 28 million Spaniards had some driving license.

In recent years, the number of Spaniards with the driving license has progressively increased From 24.7 million in 2007 to almost 28 recent And he has done it to the rhythm of the growth of the Spanish population. The data of the National Statistics Institute (INE) indicate that between 2007 and 2023 Spain has grown in just over 3.5 million inhabitants, a fact that of new driving cards.

How to get the free driving license?

A self -school teacher with a student in a car. Antonio Diaz

The Ministry of Labor, through the SEPE (Public State Employment Service), offers aid to the unemployed to acquire new knowledge and can find employment as quickly as possible. Training courses are one of the most requested services by unemployed people, and each autonomous community is responsible for managing them. Sometimes, courses are convened to get the driving licensealthough it is not very common.

Therefore, it is recommended to go to the nearest SEPE office and consult whether they are currently being carried out. Besides, It is also possible to access courses to obtain other cardssuch as truck, which is an indispensable requirement to perform certain professions.





What is the easiest place to get the driving license in Spain?

As for the theoretical test, there are no major differences between the different autonomous communities. However, In the practical exam, there may be variationsespecially in small municipalities, where traffic is less or even in some villages where there are no traffic lights.

For this reason, in 2017 the program Research team De la Sexta dedicated an episode to the driving license business in Spain. To do this, they moved to Mota del Cuervo (Cuenca) with the aim of checking ‘in situ’ how develop a practical test to obtain permission B in that locality. In addition, they stressed that in the provinces of Toledo and Cuenca more than 60 % of applicants approve in their first attempt.