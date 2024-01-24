Number of soldiers accused of conspiring against Maduro rises to 33

Venezuela's Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino, announced this Wednesday (24) the expulsion of a total of 33 soldiers from the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) involved in alleged conspiracies against the regime, which included the assassination of dictator Nicolás Maduro , a figure that until Tuesday (23) was 18.

In a statement, the minister stated that these soldiers, whose names, ranks and identification numbers appear in the document, were “involved in conspiracies and planning criminal and terrorist actions to attack the legitimately constituted government system, the authorities and institutions of the state and the Venezuelan people”.

These actions, he highlighted, included “the assassination of the first national leader”, which represents “acts of betrayal of the country”, which is why the group of 33 soldiers, made up of 29 men and four women, was officially expelled from the FANB.

Padrino had anticipated on Tuesday that the Armed Forces will be scathing against “traitors”, considering that “deceit and disloyalty imply the violation of the laws of military honor”.

Maduro authorized on Monday (22) the demotion and expulsion from the FANB of the military personnel involved in the five conspiratorial plans denounced that same day by the attorney general, Tarek William Saab, who later reported the detention of 31 people, including military personnel and civilians, since May 2023 for alleged involvement in these events.

Subsequently, FANB denounced the involvement of the opposition to Chavismo in these plans to assassinate Maduro, as part of “its desperate search to attack political power”, something that the opposition denied.

The United States spoke out about the Venezuelan regime's accusations, this Tuesday (23), classifying Maduro's alleged assassination attempts, which were supported by the CIA and the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), as “not credible”.

This is how White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre spoke when a journalist questioned her during a press conference about the accusations made by the dictator. “I haven't seen those allegations. Obviously, it seems a little… well, it just doesn't seem credible,” the spokeswoman said.