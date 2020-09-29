TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) – The number of people seriously ill in the Corona crisis is just below a critical mark in Israel. As the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday evening, 778 such cases were last registered. Experts recently named 800 seriously ill people as the critical mark for overloading the health system.

Israel is in the middle of a second corona wave. The number of new infections every day had reached a record high of almost 8500 at the end of last week. With a complete lockdown, the government wants to ensure the functionality of the health system.

1151 new infections were registered for Monday. The number of tests was very low on Yom Kippur, the highest Jewish holiday, but 15 percent of them tested positive. The Sars-CoV-2 pathogen has been detected in a total of 235,465 people in Israel since the pandemic began. 1523 people died in connection with a corona infection./seb/DP/fba