According to the balance of Operation Christmas 2022, released this Monday (26.Dec.2022) by the PRF (Federal Highway Police), the number of serious accidents fell 65% compared to 2021. 82% of the total number of wounded and 38% of the number of deaths.

The operation took place between the 22nd and 25th of December and is carried out annually on federal highways across the country, with the aim of reducing traffic violence at this time of year. According to the PRF, the positive numbers were obtained with an increase of 18% in the workforce and with more actions carried out compared to last year.

In all, 85,668 people were subjected to inspection measures and 60,953 vehicles were stopped. The most recurrent infractions recorded during the operation were overtaking in a continuous lane (3,819 fines) and not wearing a seat belt (2,903).

45,764 breathalyzer tests were carried out, exceeding by 51% that recorded in 2021. As a result, 1,541 drivers were fined for driving under the influence of alcohol and another 95 drivers were arrested for drunk driving.

Inspection also contributed to the fight against crime. The bulletin points out that 80 stolen vehicles were recovered. In addition, drug seizures were made, totaling 403 kilograms of marijuana and 350 kilograms of cocaine. 53,005 packs of smuggled cigarettes were also retained. Compared to 2021, there was also a 71% increase in the number of firearms and a 545% increase in the number of seized ammunition.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷