Too few scrap cars: how could that be? The car scrapyard is not experiencing peak days.

Despite the fact that hundreds of thousands of cars are added every year, it seems to be getting fuller about the country’s car. That is not just a gut feeling, but actually turns out to be the case.

This is reported by BNR, a very informative news channel in the Netherlands. The ARN (Auto Recycling Nederland) took a while to count how many cars were scrapped in the Netherlands in 2022, but they now have a very exact number: 176,887.

Substantial decrease in the number of scrap cars

That means that relatives have been taken to scrapping, although we no longer say scrapping, but car dismantling company. The previous year (2022), that number was 220,926 cars. So that is a drop of more than 40,000 cars, quite significant. How did that happen?

According to the ARN, there are several causes for this, but there are two explanations that weigh very heavily. Firstly, new sales (the beginning of the chain, so to speak) are quite low. That means fewer trade-ins and less trade-ins on those trade-ins and so on. In the end you always end up with a car that can be scrapped. But not now, because due to the low growth of used cars, people have to patch up their current car (again), and keep it wet.

More exports

The second reason for fewer scrap cars is export. Indeed, it increased sharply. The 16 to 25 year old category was particularly popular. As a result, there is a lower influx of older used cars at the scrapyard, simply because they cross the border.

Finally, there are also two other reasons why there are a lower number of scrap cars. There is always a relationship between new sales at the time, 19 years ago there was also a dip in sales. This brings us to the last reason, the average age of a car on which it is scrapped increases by 1 year every 3 years. The average age at which a car is scrapped in our country is 19.5 years.

Photo credits: Pile of scrap cars via Autosloperij Pendus via Autoblog Spots!

Through: BNR

Read more? This is the Autoblog miser mobiles Top 10!

This article Number of scrap cars far too low: significant drop appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Number #scrap #cars #significant #decrease