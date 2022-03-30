The cliché says that in war, the first casualty is the truth. The conflict that broke out in Ukraine on February 24 appears to be no different, with the West and Russia opposing narratives as the war rages on.

In recent days, this dispute has reached the number of Russian soldiers killed since the beginning of the invasion. It all started last Wednesday (23), when an official from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) reported that Russia may have suffered between 30,000 and 40,000 casualties in Ukraine, among soldiers killed, wounded, taken prisoner and missing. Of this contingent, between 7,000 and 15,000 would have died.

The official explained that the estimate of 30,000 to 40,000 Russian casualties was based on a standard calculation that in wars an army counts three wounded soldiers for every dead.

The subject was taboo within Russia. In early March, shortly after the start of the war, the Defense Ministry had reported that 498 Russian servicemen had been killed in action and around 1,500 wounded. Afterwards, the casualty number was not updated for weeks.

Last Monday (21), the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, considered pro-Kremlin, reported that 9,861 Russian servicemen had been killed in Ukraine and another 16,153 were wounded. Afterwards, the information disappeared from the website and the newspaper claimed that it had been hacked.

Two days after the release of the NATO estimate, last Friday (25), the Russian army finally updated the numbers and reported that 1,351 military personnel from the country have already died in the conflict, while 3,825 have been wounded – numbers well below those estimated by the official. of the Western military alliance.

On Monday (28), the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia had already suffered about 17,000 military casualties in the war, but did not detail how many of these were due to deaths and how many were due to injuries.

Ukrainian officials have claimed that there are so many bodies of Russian soldiers piling up in some regions of the country that refrigerated trucks are being sent to preserve them, but that the Russian army has also brought in mobile cremation chambers to cremate the corpses still on Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry has created a website and a Telegram channel where it provides photos of the bodies and documents found with them for Russian families to identify. the website address, 200rf.comis a morbid reference to Cargo-200, a military code used for the bodies transported in zinc-lined coffins of Soviet servicemen killed during the then-Soviet Union’s war in Afghanistan between 1979 and 1989.

In Ukraine, the number of Russian generals who have already been killed stands out: seven so far this week, according to Ukrainian authorities, a number considered high by experts.

Alexander Grinberg, an analyst at the Jerusalem Institute for Security and Strategy, told France Presse that a possible explanation is that Russian units use communications equipment that “is easily intercepted” by Ukraine.

The analyst added that in battle areas, vehicles carrying commanders are identified by “antennas and other vehicles that protect them”, which facilitates Ukrainian attacks.

Expert points to “middle ground”

According to military affairs specialist Alessandro Visacro, author of the books “Irregular War” and “War in the Information Age”, the divergences in the data are typical of war scenarios.

“Both estimates [da Rússia e da OTAN] are plausible, and within that context it is certain that NATO seeks to overestimate the number of casualties in the Russian ranks and the Russians tend to present an underestimated figure. Quite possibly, the truth lies between these two numbers. And today we don’t have credible, reliable sources to cling to a more reliable estimate”, pointed out Visacro, who highlighted, however, that in wars the Russian army in general has a much higher percentage of casualties than Western forces in conflicts, since they are “two historically different ways of fighting”.

If the highest number reported by NATO is considered, the 15,000 deaths would already be the equivalent of the total number of Soviet military deaths in the nearly ten years of presence of Soviet Union forces in Afghanistan, in the 1980s.

The defeat in that war was so traumatic that it contributed to the dissolution of the Soviet bloc and was dubbed “Russian Vietnam” – a trauma documented by the Belarusian (Ukraine-born) writer and journalist Svetlana Aleksiévitch, Nobel Prize in Literature, in the book “Children of Zinc”. .

For Visacro, however, it is not possible to compare the number of deaths in the Ukraine campaign with the wars fought in Afghanistan by the Soviets in the 1980s or by the United States in the last two decades.

“In Afghanistan, whether it was the Americans or the Soviets, there was a counterinsurgency campaign, whereas what we see in Ukraine is closer to large-scale combat operations. Because they are very different types of operation, this is reflected in the number of casualties”, he justified. However, he believes that the war in Ukraine could turn into a new “Russian Vietnam”.

“For this to happen, the first step would be for Moscow to opt for a territorial occupation, and it is unclear if, how or where this would happen. One thing would be an occupation in the Donetsk basin, where there is a significant contingent of ethnic Russians, and another would be in western Ukraine, closer to the Dniester basin, because it has a different demographic profile,” explained Visacro.

“Everything will depend on the political decisions that the Russians will make based on their strategic gains, if these are confirmed”, he added.

On Friday, the Russian army high command declared the initial phase of the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine ended and that it would focus on the “liberation of Donbass”, implying that an eventual occupation of Ukrainian territory would be restricted. east of the country.