At the beginning of January, there can be no more than 300-500 travelers from Russia in Kazakhstan. The number of Russian tourists stuck in the republic was named by the executive director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze, writes Interfax…

According to the head of the association, about half of this number of tourists, most likely, have already returned home. She also said that most of them are located in the Almaty region.

“At the same time, according to available data, all of them organized their vacation not through Russian tour operators, but on their own, booking accommodation in Kazakhstan and a flight. It is possible that some of them took advantage of some offers of Kazakhstani travel companies, ”Lomidze said.

The ATOR director also noted that in winter independent tourists go skiing to the Shymbulak ski resort near Almaty, train in mountain camps or rest in the capital of the republic, Nur-Sultan. However, at the moment, the number of tourist trips is only 0.7 percent of the total number of arrivals of Russians to this country.

Earlier in January, a Russian stranded at the airport in the Kazakh city of Alma-Ata during the riots told the details of the evacuation from the country. According to the man, he, together with his wife and two children, spent about 15 hours on the plane that the protesters were trying to seize.