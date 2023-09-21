The number of reports of sexual misconduct at universities has more than doubled in the past four years. In 2019, 141 reports were submitted to confidential counselors, compared to three hundred last year. This is evident from Thursday NRC shared figures from investigative journalism platform Argos, which conducted a survey among all universities in the Netherlands. “It is a serious problem for universities that sexual misconduct occurs there on this scale,” says Mariëtte Hamer, government commissioner for sexual violence.

The number of reports of undesirable behavior also increased in the same period, from 1,007 to 1,700 reports. Marijke Naezer, researcher and expert in the field of inappropriate behaviour, thinks this is “a serious signal”. “Sexual harassment, bullying and other forms of inappropriate behavior really destroy the personal and professional lives of people, including very talented scientists. They fall out because of this kind of behavior.”

It is striking that reports to confidential counselors, from both students and employees, rarely lead to a formal complaint. Only two complaints about sexual misconduct are filed at universities every year, a number that has remained stable in recent years. About twenty complaints are submitted every year about undesirable behavior, less than two percent of the total number of reports. “Apparently it is a high threshold for people who have made a report to file a complaint,” Hamer told Argos. “A complaint leads to an entire procedure with both sides being heard. You have to make yourself known. And victims are also vulnerable. They often don’t know what the consequences are.”

Open culture

At Radboud University Nijmegen, the number of reports of undesirable behavior tripled, from 69 to 225 reports. According to Agnes Muskens, vice-chairman of the Executive Board, transgressive behavior is a subject that the university is struggling with. “We do everything we can to be a safe place for all our students and employees. Unfortunately, we do not always succeed in this.”

However, a higher number of reports does not necessarily mean that there is more going on than in other places: according to Hamer, it can actually be a sign of an open culture, in which people feel free to raise the alarm if they experience something unpleasant. Conversely, a lack of notifications does not necessarily mean that nothing is happening.