08/20/2024

Research carried out by FipeZap indicates that the number of properties sold at a discount was 63% in the 2nd quarter of 2024, once again showing a growth trend.

The survey also indicates that there was an increase in the average discount percentage negotiated between buyers and sellers. The average discount practiced in the market increased from 9% in June 2023 to 12% at the end of the 2nd quarter of 2024, considering all transactions carried out (with and without discount). Considering exclusively transactions that presented some discount on the advertised value, the average discount percentage increased from 9% to 12%.

The Property Demand index also showed that the proportion of potential buyers – that is, respondents who declared their intention to purchase a property in the next three months – fell from 40% to 35%, a level below the historical average of the survey, which is 38%.

Regarding respondents’ perception of current prices, the share of respondents who classified property values ​​as high or very high fluctuated from 72% in the sample from Q2 2023 to 74% in Q2 2024. The percentage of respondents who assessed current property prices as reasonable varied from 18% to 19%, while the perception that current prices were at low or very low levels fell by one percentage point (from 4% to 3%).