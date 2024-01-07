With 28,200 vacancies filled in 82% of the national territory, 86 million people benefited from the program

A report from the Ministry of Health indicates that the Mais Médicos program recorded a 105% increase in the number of professionals working in 2023. With 28,200 vacancies filled in 82% of the national territory, 86 million people, according to the ministry, benefited from the program. Over this period, 744 new municipalities were served.

The numbers also show that all 34 indigenous health districts were integrated into Mais Médicos. “An important advance given the lack of assistance faced by this population in recent years”, assessed the ministry. In the Yanomami territory, the number of professionals increased from 9 to 28. In total, 977 new professionals work in indigenous health.

According to the ministry, 41% of participants withdrew from the program in previous editions, “due to lack of professional perspective”.

Mais Médicos is classified by the federal government as a major national strategy for training specialists. The expectation is that, in the coming years, each family health team will have a specialist. Currently, the country has more than 50 thousand family health teams and more than 10 thousand family and community doctors.

With information from Brazil Agency.