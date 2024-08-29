The number of political prisoners in Venezuela reached a total of 1,780 this Thursday (29), with 1,581 arrests having been made shortly after the electoral fraud on July 28, announced the organization Foro Penal, which has cataloged the number of arbitrary arrests being carried out by the Chavista regime.

Of this number, 114 are teenagers, 230 are women and more than 1,600 are ordinary citizens, who, apparently, were arrested for participating in the ongoing protests against the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, reelected by the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) for a third consecutive term in Venezuela.

The opposition, organized in the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), has been denouncing daily the fraud carried out by the CNE, which had its result ratified by the Venezuelan Supreme Court, controlled by an ally of Maduro, which has not yet presented the electoral records.

“We have registered the highest number of political prisoners in the history of Venezuela in the 21st century,” Alfredo Romero, director of the Penal Forum, said in an interview with independent media on Monday (26). “The post-election situation includes detentions of people who simply went out to protest,” he confirmed.

“The number of people incarcerated remains higher than the number of those who have been released,” Romero revealed, denouncing that “the possibilities of visits or access to food may be zero for political prisoners.”

Since the fraud of July 28, the Chavista regime has closed the siege on its opponents, persecuting anyone who questions the election results. Several members of the campaign of Edmundo González Urrútia, a representative of the PUD who, according to the minutes released by the opposition bloc, won the elections by a large margin, have already been arrested and their whereabouts have not yet been revealed to their families.

The situation is even getting tight for González himself, who is currently the target of Chavista prosecutor Tarek Saab, who has already announced that he will summon the opponent for the third time so that he can give testimony about the website where the PUD attached the minutes it collected and which prove the fraud of the CNE.