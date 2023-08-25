The number of poisonings by designer drugs has been increasing for several years. “Disturbing”, they find at the Novadic-Kentron addiction care institution. Of the number of reported poisonings with drugs, a third is due to designer drugs, according to figures from the National Poison Information Center (NVIC). Alex van Dongen, prevention worker at Novadic-Kentron, sees that the designer drugs are very popular: ,,There are sites where they offer drugs for a few euros. There is also a lot of advertising.”

