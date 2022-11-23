The number of people receiving unemployment benefits has halved in two years. That reports the Central Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. In the third quarter of 2020, the first year of the corona pandemic, some 294 thousand people received unemployment benefits. In the same quarter this year, there were still 145 thousand.

The number of unemployed people receiving benefits has also fallen significantly. Of the 145 thousand WW recipients, 40 thousand are unemployed, which is 1 in 9 (11 percent). In 2020, this was still 1 in 5 (21 percent) in the same period. This is because fewer people entitled to unemployment benefits lost their jobs in the past two years, so that the number of unemployed people on benefits fell more than the total number of unemployed.

The number of unemployed rose again in the third quarter of this year, to 366 thousand. Young unemployed people, in the age group of 15 to 35, in particular, have risen. They have often not worked long enough to be entitled to unemployment benefits.