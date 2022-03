Ukrainian refugees cross Moldova.| Photo: EFE/EPA/Ciro Fusco

O United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced this Wednesday (30) that the number of people who have left Ukraine because of the war in the country has exceeded four million.

The mark reached the UN agency’s previous estimate, made even before the invasion of Russian troops. According to UNHCR, the majority of refugees are women, children and the elderly.

More than half of those who left Ukrainian territory left for Poland, out of a total of 2.3 million. About 600,000 went to Romania, where part of this total went to neighboring Moldova. Of the rest of the countries bordering Ukraine, Hungary received 364,000 refugees, Russia received 350,000, Slovakia received 281,000, and Belarus received 10,900, according to data released by UNHCR. The UN High Commissioner stresses that the speed with which the exodus took place is “unprecedented in Europe since the Second World War”.

In addition to these refugees, UNHCR points out, there are more than 6.5 million internally displaced people in Ukraine itself, a number that is close to 11 million people, a quarter of the local population, who had to flee their homes to escape the violence. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) indicated last week that more than half of Ukraine’s 7.5 million minors had to leave their homes in just over a month of war.