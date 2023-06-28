In the past year, more people have left the Catholic Church in Germany than ever before. 522,821 people turned their backs on the church. This was announced by the German Bishops’ Conference in Bonn on Wednesday. In 2021, 359,338 people left, also a record at the time.

At the beginning of 2022, it became apparent that the already dramatic development for the Catholic Church would accelerate again. Especially after the presentation of a report on abuse in the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising in January and the discussion about the complicity of Pope Benedict XVI, who has died in the meantime. the exit numbers had literally exploded.

In the first half of January, i.e. before the report, about 80 people had left the church every working day in Munich; after January 20, the day the report was presented, there were sometimes up to 160 people leaving the church per working day, i.e. about twice as many.

Allegations of lying against Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne, who had only been raided this Tuesday, and legal disputes over compensation for victims of abuse in Cologne and in Traunstein in Upper Bavaria also made headlines last year.





Limburg bishop Georg Bätzing, who is also chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, called the numbers alarming. In his diocese, 14,951 Catholics left their church last year, 3,265 more than in 2021. One does not want to close one’s eyes to this development, said Bätzing. “We have to continue to act consistently and people have to know that we stand by their side and are there for them.”







At the same time, Bätzing warned against resignation. The church has good news, “which our society urgently needs and which is sustainable.” The Diocese of Limburg is committed to a profound cultural change, so Bätzing with a view to dealing with cases of abuse. “We don’t just formulate texts and make decisions. Rather, we are changing the structures in such a way that a new culture can grow that promotes transparency, enables participation and is intended to prevent abuse of any kind,” explained the bishop. It is also important that the resolutions of the synodal path reform dialogue are implemented and filled with life.

The chairwoman of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK) was “sad but not surprised” by the numbers. Irme Stetter-Karp said the church had lost trust, particularly as a result of the abuse scandal. However, the church is currently not determined enough to implement visions for a future of Christianity in the church. “The blatant crisis is urging change,” she said.

There were hardly any entries in the Catholic Church nationwide last year, a total of 1447 people entered the Catholic Church (2021: 1465) and 3753 were admitted again (2021: 4116). In Germany, Catholics currently make up 24.8 percent of the total population.







Since the number of sacraments was low due to the corona crisis in the year before last, the Catholic Church has recorded a slight increase here. Accordingly, church attendance was 5.7 percent (2021: 4.3 percent). According to the information, there were 155,173 baptisms (2021: 141,992) and significantly more church weddings, in 2022 there were 35,467 and in the previous year 20,140.

Stetter-Karp takes a sober view of the increase in church weddings. “Here, people who have long decided to get married in a church are catching up on what the Corona period denied them,” she said. This trend towards more marriages is unlikely to continue in the long term.

The withdrawal of the Catholic Church is also reflected in the structural changes within the institution. Last year there were 9624 parishes (2021: 9790). The number of priests also fell to 11,987 priests (2021: 12,280). Last year, 45 men were ordained priests in Germany.