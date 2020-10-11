According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan, since the aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, 41 civilians have become its victims.

According to RIA News, the ministry said that as a result of shelling of Azerbaijani settlements from Yerevan, 41 people died and more than 200 were injured. Over a thousand private houses, 57 residential buildings and 146 civilian objects were damaged by shelling.

The aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh occurred at the end of September. The parties accuse each other of provocations. After a meeting in Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a ceasefire in the region from October 10, but reports of shelling continue to arrive.

So, today in Baku they announced the shelling of the city of Ganja, as a result of which 9 people were killed. Armenia called the reports of the strike on a residential building in Ganja disinformation.