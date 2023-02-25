15 people are hospitalized; Navy field hospital started services in the municipality of São Sebastião

The death toll due to the rains on the north coast of São Paulo reached 57, according to data from the São Paulo government released on the night of this Friday (24.feb.2023). Of the total victims, 47 were identified, 16 men, 16 women and 15 children.

According to the state health department, 21 survivors of the landslides were treated at the North Coast Regional Hospital, located in Caraguatatuba. Of the total, 15 are still hospitalized with a health condition considered stable. Another 8 were discharged and 4 were transferred to other units.

The search for the victims of the natural disaster has continued uninterruptedly since the early hours of Sunday (Feb 19), when there was a historic record of rainfall recorded in 24 hours in the country. More than 650 millimeters were recorded on the north coast, with San Sebastian was the municipality most affected – where 56 of the dead lived.

There are more than 2,251 displaced (they left their homes, but do not need shelter, that is, they can, for example, be with family or friends) and 1,815 are homeless (they are in public or private shelters).

NAVY CAMPAIGN HOSPITAL

In the early afternoon of this Friday (Feb 24) care began at the Marine Corps Field Hospital. The biggest warship in the navy was transported to the port of São Sebastião with a multidisciplinary team from the corporation, in addition to equipment, machinery and materials.

The hospital has more than 300 beds, 30 of which were prepared during the journey from Rio de Janeiro to the municipality on the north coast. According to the Navy, the calls will be carried out daily, from 8am to 6pm. There are specialists in general practice and pediatrics.

The Navy made available 180 Marines from the Marine Corps Operative Group to Support Civil Defense. The military has previously acted in natural catastrophes and in peacekeeping missions in Haiti and Lebanon.

Also, 18 vehicles were sent to assist in the searches in São Sebastião: 7 trucks, 4 vehicles with 4×4 traction, two ambulances, two backhoe loaders and a Bobcat type vehicle.