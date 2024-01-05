At least 28 people were injured and one was killed when two passenger trains collided in West Java province in Indonesia, with more information on casualties being added. This was reported on Friday, January 5, by the Indonesian portal Tribune.

Earlier it was reported that three people died as a result of an incident with trains that occurred on Friday. Then local media wrote that the driver, his assistant and one of the train workers were killed.

“24 wounded are in the Chikalenka regional hospital, two in the Chikalenka community health center, two in the local hospital, one person died,” the portal quotes the acting governor of the province, Bey Mahmudin.

According to him, an employee working on one of the trains died during the accident. Mahmudin added that the trains totaled up to 478 passengers – the Turanga train had 287 people, and the suburban Bandung Raya train had 191.

Police are working at the scene of the collision. Special equipment is clearing the paths. The causes of the accident are being investigated by the National Transport Safety Committee (NTSC).