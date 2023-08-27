55 people injured, at least one more dead in explosions at gas station in Crevedia

As a result of explosions at a gas station in the Romanian village of Crevedia, Dymbovitsa county, 55 people were injured, and at least one more died. About it informs TV channel Digi 24.

It is specified that 51 people were hospitalized, eight of them are in serious condition. According to the channel, 39 firefighters and four law enforcement officers who worked at the scene were injured in the explosions.

Explosions at a gas station (gas station) in Crevedia became known on Saturday, August 26. The first of these occurred at about 19:00 (coincides with Moscow), and the second about two hours later. Two more explosions were later reported.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called on the authorities to take urgent action to help the wounded. He stressed that this is now a priority.