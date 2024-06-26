There were 81,200 people in the spaces during the peak of the emergency in the State; now there are 8,800

The number of people in shelters in Rio Grande do Sul it has fallen 89% since the peak of the emergency situation in the State, when there were 81,200 people in community spaces. The region, hit by rains and floods, recorded 8,800 homeless people in the latest report by the state Civil Defense, released on Tuesday (June 25, 2024).

In a statement, the Ministry of Health reported that, currently, around 200 shelters are still active in 53 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul. “In cooperation with the state secretariat and municipal managers, care actions for the population in shelters, mental health care and access to medicines were coordinated,” he stated.

The agency said it also “Essential guidance is offered to ensure a safe return to homes, including care during cleaning and hygiene, as well as the proper disposal of food.”

Leptospirosis

The ministry stated that it continues to monitor suspected cases of leptospirosis in Rio Grande do Sul and once again advised on the importance of seeking medical attention as soon as the first signs of the disease appear.

To date, 417 cases of leptospirosis have been recorded in the State since the start of the floods.

Balance

The agency also reported having distributed more than 6,500 doses of vaccine against hepatitis A, 23,000 against human rabies and 134,500 against Covid-19, in addition to routine doses.

8 million medical items were also delivered, including insulin, women’s health products, 138 types of high-cost medications classified as strategic, 86,300 ampoules for orotracheal intubation, 600 doses of immunoglobulin, 80,700 tests and laboratory supplies and 1,140 bottles of various serums.

“The ministry also maintains 4 field hospitals in operation in the State, which register more than 18,300 visits, and continues to mobilize volunteers from the National Force to guarantee health care for the affected population”the note said.

With information from Brazil Agency.