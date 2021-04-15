Information from the Balearic health ministry on Thursday shows that there are now more people who have been immunized with two doses of vaccine than the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The Thursday figures indicate that 59,929 people have received two doses, whereas 58,845 people have been infected.

Although the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under the age of 60 remains up in the air, the regional health service is continuing with the Pfizer vaccine for the over-80s, health workers and those in health-related professions. AstraZeneca is now being given to the 60-69 age group, which consists of a total of 116,290 people; 27% of this age group has received a first dose.

In all, 240,885 doses of vaccine have been administered, and 180,956 people have had at least one dose; three times as many as the number of people who have been infected. In Majorca, 191,997 doses have been administered; 143,090 people have had at least one jab and 48,907 have had two jabs.