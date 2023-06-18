Datafolha shows that the percentage of supporters of the two main political forces in the country coincides in the margin of error

A Datafolha poll conducted from June 12 to 14 indicates that the balance of the tightest presidential election in Brazilian history – in which Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) overcame Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by 1.8 percentage points (50.90% x 49.10%) in the 2nd round – it is the crystallization of the polarized scenario in the country.

Asked which of the two political forces they most identified with, 29% of respondents said they were PT, while 25% saw themselves as Bolsonarists. The percentages are technically tied in the survey’s margin of error – plus or minus 2 pp.

The result indicates a gradual melting in the identity of PT voters since December 2022. In that month, the height of the period when camps at Army HQs called for the annulment of Lula’s victory, there were the same number of Bolsonaristas captured by Datafolha in June: 25 %. Petistas, however, were 32%.

Read the evolution of the board:

Dec.2022 : Petistas (32%) and Bolsonaristas (25%);

Mar.2023: PT (30%) and Bolsonaristas (22%);

Jun.2023: Petistas (29%) and Bolsonaristas: 25%.

The survey also asked respondents about their degree of identification on a scale ranging from “Totally Bolsonarist” The “completely PT”. In this arrangement, only 8% do not identify themselves in the sphere of influence of any of the 2.

According to the clipping, 32% are closer to Bolsonaro’s camp and 39% to Lula’s.

Read below:

totally bolsonarista : 25%

closest to Bolsonarism : 7%

neutral : 20%

closer to PT : 10%

totally PT : 29%

none : 8%

do not know : two%

The survey heard 2,010 people in 112 Brazilian municipalities from June 12th to 14th. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval.

Lula’s approval is equal to Bolsonaro’s after 6 months

On Saturday (June 17), Datafolha showed that Lula’s government’s assessment is very close, almost tied at the limit of the margin of error, to Bolsonaro’s management after 6 months in office. Of those interviewed, 37% consider the government excellent or good and 27%, “bad or terrible”. Another 33% say that the PT’s management is “regular”.

At the same time in his mandate, Bolsonaro recorded 33% approval and 33% disapproval, which is close to a technical tie on the margin of error.

Lula has a slight numerical advantage, but from a statistical point of view it is little to say that he is really ahead of the approval rates recorded by Bolsonaro after 6 months in the Planalto Palace.