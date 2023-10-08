Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/10/2023 – 10:42

Data from Info Trackera platform developed by the University of São Paulo (USP) and the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp), show that the number of patients hospitalized in the state of São Paulo with covid-19, or suspected of having the disease, increased by 27.6% in a period of 14 days: on September 19th there were 702 hospitalized patients, a number that increased to 896 on October 3rd – the date of the platform’s last update.

In 2023, the largest number of hospitalized patients occurred in March, when the number exceeded two thousand patients. At the beginning of August, the state recorded the lowest number of hospitalized people, just over 400. At the height of the covid-19 pandemic, in March 2021, hospitalizations caused by covid-19 reached more than 30 thousand in SP.

Related news:

“In a general way, [a elevação dos casos nas últimas semanas] It’s worrying, but it’s also not something we can be alarmed about. In other words, compared to previous situations, such as now in March 2023, we are not in the same critical situation”, highlighted researcher Wallace Casaca, coordinator of Info Tracker.

“In the current scenario, although we have an increase in contagion, the population is properly immunized, the vaccines have helped a lot to stop the spread of the disease”, he added.

According to the researcher, in recent weeks there has been an increase in the transmission of covid-19 in Brazil, which is already occurring in the Southeast region, growth that is expected to reach the other regions of the country in the coming weeks. The increase in cases, according to him, is being caused by new sub-variants of the disease.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of cases that are occurring due to the emergence of the introduction of new subvariants here in the national territory. We have subvariants circulating that are very aggressive from a contamination point of view”, he warned.

The researcher highlighted that the disease should not be minimized and that precautions, such as up-to-date vaccination and the use of masks in closed environments, where there are many people, must be maintained.