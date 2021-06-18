Despite the covid-19 pandemic, the number of people forced to move around the world continues to increase. By the end of 2020, 82.4 million people were displaced by wars, conflicts, human rights violations and persecution.

It is the highest number ever recorded by the United Nations Agency for Refugees (UNHCR), with an increase of 4% compared to 2019, when 79.5 million people were in forced displacement. More than 1% of the world’s population – one in every 95 people – is currently in forced displacement.

The data are in the report Global Trends, which brings information about the situation of displaced people and refugees around the world annually and was released today (18) by the UNHCR. According to the survey, 2020 is the ninth year of uninterrupted growth in forced displacement in the world.

Covid-19

The report shows that during the pandemic’s peak in 2020, more than 160 countries closed their borders, with 99 of them making no exceptions for people seeking international protection. According to UNHCR, despite the pandemic and calls for a ceasefire, conflicts continue to drive people from their homes.

UNHCR spokesman in Brazil, Luiz Fernando Godinho, highlighted that the closure of borders due to the health crisis had the immediate effect of a significant increase in internally displaced persons fleeing not only from wars, but also from regions of his country with high infection rates.

“This combination of conflict, global health crisis, loss of income and food insecurity has forced people to move within their country,” said Godinho, noting that covid-19 was a factor in internal displacement in countries like Yemen, Bangladesh, Ethiopia , Iraq and Djibouti.

According to the spokesperson, the trend for 2021 is for an increase in the displacement of people, as refuge and asylum procedures should return to work with greater liberalization of international borders amidst the advance of vaccination.

According to the document, there are 48 million internally displaced persons, 26.4 million refugees, 20.7 million refugees under the UNHCR mandate, 5.7 million Palestinians under the mandate of the UNRWA agency, 4.1 million of asylum seekers and 3.9 million Venezuelans who have left the country.

Displaced UNHCR – Disclosure UNHCR/Elizabeth Marie Stuart

Due to crises mainly in Ethiopia, Sudan, in the Sahel countries (region of Africa, located between the Sahara desert and the most fertile lands in the continent’s equatorial region), in Mozambique, Yemen, Afghanistan and Colombia, the number of internally displaced people grew by more than 2.3 million people.

Over 2020, an estimated 3.2 million IDPs and only 251,000 refugees returned to their homes – a decrease of 40% and 21% respectively, compared to 2019. Another 33,800 refugees were naturalized by their host countries.

More than two-thirds of all refugees and displaced people came from just five countries: Syria (6.7 million), Venezuela (4 million), Afghanistan (2.6 million), South Sudan (2.2 million) and Myanmar (1.1 million).

The majority of the world’s refugee people – nearly nine out of ten (or 86%) – are sheltered in countries neighboring the crises and which are of low or middle income. The least developed countries received 27% of this total.

For the seventh year in a row, Turkey is home to the largest refugee population in the world (3.7 million people), followed by Colombia (1.7 million, including Venezuelans displaced outside their country), Pakistan (1.4 million) , Uganda (1.4 million) and Germany (1.2 million).

Girls and boys under the age of 18 represent 42% of all people forced to move. According to the UN, they are especially vulnerable, especially when crises last for many years. New UNHCR estimates show that nearly 1 million children were born as refugees between 2018 and 2020. Many of them are expected to remain in this condition for years to come.

In Brazil, the publication will be officially launched today at 11:00 am, in an event in partnership with the Memorial da América Latina, which will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of the two institutions. The release of the report is part of the UNHCR Brazil calendar to mark the World Refugee Day in the country. The complete program, with artistic and cultural activities and virtual debates with refugees, is available at the site https://www.acnur.org/english/diadorefugiado/.

