The number of people who donated organs after death will rise to 285 in 2022. According to the Dutch Transplantation Foundation (NTS), this is the highest number ever. As a result, significantly more organ transplants could be performed and the numbers are back to pre-coronavirus levels.

In 2020, there was another drop in the number of organ donations and transplants. Due to the increase, a total of 860 organ transplants were performed last year.

Bernadette Haase, who said goodbye as director of NTS last Friday after 25 years, is pleased with the increase. “We greatly appreciate the choice of donors and surviving relatives to donate. As a result, so many life-saving transplants can be done.” Haase also points to the quality of removed organs that has improved thanks to innovations. According to her, this meant that even more patients could be helped.

Despite the high transplant numbers, the waiting list for kidney transplants has become somewhat longer. According to NTS, this is due to the high influx of new donor patients. Looking at all donor patients, they are also the largest group waiting. A total of 1247 people are waiting for a new organ.

It remains to be seen whether the increase in the number of donors after death is the result of the new donor law. That law was amended in 2020, so that everyone from the age of 18 automatically becomes a donor, unless it is explicitly indicated that they do not want to be a donor. The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) will evaluate this at the end of 2023.