Fire outbreaks in the state have already caused estimated losses of more than R$1 billion, according to the state government

The SSP-SP (São Paulo Public Security Secretariat) reported that it arrested, on Thursday (August 29, 2024), the 10th suspect involved in fires in the State since the 21st.

The 39-year-old man set fire to several points in a sugarcane plantation in the city of Pindorama, near São José do Rio Preto.

The fire spread across a large area of ​​the crop, a common occurrence due to the exceptionally dry weather in recent weeks. The arrest was made after security guards at a company near the site of the fire called the police.

A bicycle, a lighter, a box of matches and R$158 were seized from the man. In a statement to the police, he said he had used drugs before the crime. The man was sent to the Catanduva Public Jail.

This case and the other 9 that resulted in recent arrests for arson are not related to each other, according to the SSP-SP.

The wave of fires in the state has already caused estimated losses of more than R$1 billion, according to the state government. More than 7,000 public agents worked to combat the flames last week. Two people died while fighting the fires.

FIRES IN SP

The fires in the interior of São Paulo began on August 22. The flames burned the area of ​​around 25 cities.

According to the bulletin, there have been no more active fires in the State of São Paulo since Monday (August 26), but 48 cities remain on high alert for fires. The data is from CGE (Civil Defense Emergency Management Center).

Read more:

With information from Brazil Agency.