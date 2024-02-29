According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the injured number 70,457; Most victims are women and children

The Palestinian Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas, stated this Thursday (29.Feb.2024) that the number of Palestinians killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas exceeded 30,000 people. The injured number 70,457.

The agency declared that the majority of those killed were women and children. However, they do not distinguish between military and civilians. The number represents 1.3% of the approximately 2.3 million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, according to BBC News.

According to the ministry, residents of northern Gaza are without any health services after an attack carried out on Wednesday (Feb 28), which left 104 dead and 760 injured.

ARAB MEETING WANTS SOLUTION TO THE CONFLICT

Starting this Thursday (Feb 29, 2024), Russia will host a series of meetings in Moscow to discuss issues related to Palestine. For the conference, which will be held until March 2, representatives from Hamas and members of the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization), as well as countries such as Syria and Lebanon, were invited.

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the aim is to help Palestinian forces unite politically under the leadership of the PLO. Read more in this report.