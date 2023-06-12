The world’s nuclear powers have expanded their arsenal of operational nuclear weapons in the past year. China was at the forefront of this. The trend towards disarmament thus comes to an end after almost thirty years. Think tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reports this in a new report.

The number of operational nuclear weapons in the world increased by 86 to approximately 9576 last year. Nine countries in the world have nuclear weapons: the United States, France, Pakistan, India, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, Israel and North Korea. According to SIPRI, they are responding to the increased tension in the world.

Ready-to-use warheads

Although the total number of nuclear weapons decreased from 12,710 at the beginning of 2022 to 12,512 at the beginning of 2023, one sixth of these are old nuclear weapons that are about to be dismantled. The number of ready-to-use warheads has increased, according to SIPRI.

“We are now seeing a reversal of the trend of declining nuclear warheads over the past 30 years,” said SIPRI Director Dan Smith. China in particular, which regularly speaks out against nuclear threats, has expanded its nuclear arsenal in the past year: from 350 to 410 nuclear warheads. India, Pakistan and North Korea have also increased their arsenal. Russia as well, but to a lesser extent. The other nuclear powers have remained unchanged.

Over the past year, Russia has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons because of the war in Ukraine and the alleged threat posed by NATO. Earlier this year, President Vladimir Putin decided to also place nuclear warheads with ally Belarus, something the West sees as a dangerous development. Russia and the US together still control nearly 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons.