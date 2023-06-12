The number of operational warheads rose last year, after a mainly declining trend since the end of the Cold War. There are an estimated 12,512 nuclear warheads worldwide, of which 9,576 are operational and can therefore be deployed – an increase of 86 compared to January 2022. The Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI) reports this in an annual report released Monday.

Most of the increase was due to China, which added about sixty new nuclear warheads produced. The total stock of the Asian country thus grew from 350 to 410; an increase of 17 percent. Russia also produced twelve new nuclear warheads, Pakistan and North Korea five each and India four. Because countries are not always transparent about these militarily sensitive weapons, many of SIPRI’s figures are based on estimates.

‘One of the most dangerous periods in history’

The organization says it is concerned about the increase, after a modest trend of nuclear decommissioning has been seen for years since the end of the Cold War. “We are sliding into one of the most dangerous periods in human history,” said SIPRI Director Dan Smith when the report was published. He called on the global community to counter geopolitical tensions and potential arms races.

The United States and Russia together account for nearly 90 percent of the world’s nuclear arsenal. In addition to the US and Russia, seven countries possess nuclear weapons: the United Kingdom, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea. The latter is the only country to conduct nuclear tests in the 21st century: Kim Jong-un’s regime has done so six times since 2006. Only two times were atomic bombs actually used in a war: in the American bombing of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

The United Kingdom has not built any new nuclear weapons, but is expected to do so in the future. In 2021, London announced that the nuclear arsenal may from now on consist of a maximum of 260 warheads, where previously it was 225. It was added that the number of nuclear warheads the British possess is no longer publicly shared. SIPRI does not believe that the United Kingdom has since started producing new nuclear weapons.

Dangerous rhetoric

The research institute is also concerned about the language used around nuclear weapons. “Most of the nuclear powers harden their rhetoric about the importance of nuclear weapons and some even make explicit or implicit threats about their possible use,” writes SIPRI researcher Matt Korda. “This nuclear competition has dramatically increased the risk of nuclear bombs being deployed for the first time since World War II.” Since the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has regularly hinted at the firing of nuclear weapons. The North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un also regularly utters threatening language about the use of his nuclear weapons arsenal.