MADRID (dpa-AFX) – The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within 7 days in Spain has fallen below 100 for the first time since December 15. On the Balearic Islands, which are also particularly popular with German holidaymakers, including Mallorca, and the Canary Islands, the value even fell below 50, as the Ministry of Health in Madrid announced on Monday.

The 50 mark is one of the criteria for classification as a risk area by the Robert Koch Institute. On this basis, a travel warning from the Foreign Office has been in effect for Spain with the Balearic Islands since mid-August, and for the Canaries since the beginning of September. In Germany, the so-called 7-day incidence is currently 61.

Spain’s Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto was confident on Monday that more holidaymakers could soon come to Spain again, as the state TV broadcaster RTVE reported. In view of the slight relaxation, the corona measures are being relaxed a little in some cities and regions.

According to a study, the progressive vaccination campaign is already making itself felt in Catalonia. The proportion of residents of old people’s homes who had to be hospitalized because of Corona or who even died from the virus has fallen by half. This was the result of an investigation by the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, as the newspaper “La Vanguardia” reported.

Spain is one of the countries in Western Europe hardest hit by the corona pandemic. So far, more than 3.15 million corona infections and more than 67,000 deaths related to Covid-19 have been registered./ro/DP/he