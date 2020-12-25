ROM (dpa-AFX) – The health authorities in Italy have recorded more than 19,000 corona infections within one day after just under two weeks. Almost 19,040 corona cases had been reported, it said on Friday. The last time it was higher was on December 12th, when it was almost 20,000 infections. Almost 460 deaths with Sars-CoV-2 were registered within 24 hours.

Italy has had more than 71,000 deaths from the corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic and recorded a total of almost 2.03 million corona infections. Recently, a trend of falling infection numbers appeared to be emerging. The experts from the Ministry of Health spoke of a flattening curve in the number of new infections. At the same time, however, they emphasized that the curve is flattening out more and more slowly.

In order to be able to control the pandemic and also ensure that coronavirus cases are tracked, the number of new infections every day must drop to around 5,000 to 6,000, the health ministry expert Silvio Brusaferro recently said in an interview with the newspaper “Corriere della Sera” .

According to the latest Corona management report, the reproduction value has risen again and was around 0.9 for the current period from December 1st to December 14th. The R value indicates how many people infected by an infected person on average. The Ministry of Health is still concerned about the high utilization of the intensive care units.