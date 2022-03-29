This brings the number of infections to the lowest level since the beginning of this year, when the omikron wave started to get underway. There were more than 313,000 positive tests the week before and more than 400,000 the week before.

The figures also show that fewer and fewer people are getting tested. The GGDs carried out more than 331,000 corona tests last week, compared to almost 453,000 a week earlier. The week before, there were more than 625,000.

The reproduction number, which indicates how quickly the coronavirus is spreading, is also falling further. The figure now stands at 0.82. That means that a group of one hundred people with corona infects an average of 82 others. They transmit the virus to 67 people, who then infect 55 others. With each step, the group of people who become infected becomes smaller.

The number of reported deaths rose slightly last week. In the past week, RIVM was informed that 104 people have died as a result of their infection. A week earlier there were 95.