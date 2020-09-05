In Russia, over the past day, 5205 new cases of infection were detected in 84 regions. This is reported by the operational headquarters in its Telegram channel on Saturday, September 5.

The largest increase in the number of people infected is observed in Moscow (671), St. Petersburg (195), Moscow region (168), Nizhny Novgorod region (154), Rostov region (144), Stavropol Territory (129), Sverdlovsk region (119). In addition, over the past day, 110 people have died, and 5379 have recovered completely.

The total number of infected in Russia amounted to 1,020,310 for the entire time of the spread of the infection. Of these, 17,759 died and 838,126 recovered.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health published updated recommendations for the treatment of COVID-19. Two drugs were excluded from them – they did not show their effectiveness. In addition, a new Russian drug for systemic anti-inflammatory therapy, Levilimab, was also included in the treatment regimen. In total, the list of drugs recommended for the treatment of coronavirus includes six items.