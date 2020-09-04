In Russia, 5,110 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded per day in 85 regions of the country. This number was named by the operational headquarters in its Telegram-channel on Friday, September 4th.

Related materials Trap for covid How doctors and scientists are looking for a cure for coronavirus in emergency conditions

Most of the new cases were detected in Moscow (692), St. Petersburg (193) and the Moscow region (164). In addition, over the past day, 121 patients with COVID-19 have died, another 5,812 people recovered…

In total, taking into account the new data, 1,015,105 Russians have been infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, 17 649 people died, another 832 747 – fully recovered.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health published updated recommendations for the treatment of COVID-19. Two drugs were excluded from them – they did not show their effectiveness. In addition, a new Russian drug for systemic anti-inflammatory therapy, Levilimab, was also included in the treatment regimen. In total, the list of drugs recommended for the treatment of coronavirus includes six items.