In Russia, over the past day, 4995 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 83 regions. This number was named by the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Thursday, September 3rd.

Most of all new cases were registered in Moscow (690), St. Petersburg (191) and the Moscow region (163). In addition, over the past day, 115 patients with COVID-19 have died, another 5766 people recovered…

So, taking into account the new data, since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia, 1,009,995 Russians have been infected with the coronavirus. Of these, 17,528 people died, another 826,935 recovered and were discharged.

Earlier it was reported that the second wave of coronavirus in Russia is unlikely to come in September, since many citizens from the group of the main carriers of the disease (doctors, couriers, cashiers, police officers) have already been ill. In particular, Roman Zinovkin, a leading researcher at the Laboratory of Molecular Biology at Lomonosov Moscow State University, questioned the high intensity of the new wave in the fall.