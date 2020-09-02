In Russia, 4952 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 84 regions per day. This number was named by the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Wednesday, September 2.

Most of the new cases were registered in Moscow (625), St. Petersburg (189) and the Moscow region (158). In addition, over the past day, 115 patients with coronavirus infection have died, another 5464 people recovered…

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,005,000 Russians have been infected with the coronavirus. Over the entire period of the epidemic in Russia, 17 414 people died, 821 169 were cured and discharged.

On September 1, it became known that the number of cases of coronavirus infection in Russia exceeded 1 million.

Earlier it was reported that the second wave of coronavirus in Russia is unlikely to come in September, since many citizens from the group of the main carriers of the disease (doctors, couriers, cashiers, police officers) have already been ill. In particular, Roman Zinovkin, a leading researcher at the Laboratory of Molecular Biology at Lomonosov Moscow State University, questioned the high intensity of the new wave in the fall. In his opinion, the increase in the incidence will be, but not as noticeable as in the first half of the year.