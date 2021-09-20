In 2020, 49,000 people will be naturalized as Dutch citizens. That is almost double compared to a year earlier. The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reports this on Tuesday based on new figures.

Due to the increase, the number of naturalizations is at the level of the late 1990s. At that time mainly Turks, Moroccans and people from the former Yugoslavia received Dutch citizenship. Since the naturalization test was introduced in 2003, the number of people who became Dutch citizens has remained fairly stable: about 20,000 to 27,000 people per year.

Refugee crisis

Statistics Netherlands explains the increase due to the European refugee crisis, in which many migrants ventured to the continent, especially in 2014 and 2015. “This is related to the relatively high numbers of refugees, including from Syria, who applied for asylum in the Netherlands five years earlier,” the organization writes. Non-Dutch citizens usually have to live in the Netherlands for at least five years and have passed the compulsory civic integration exam before they are eligible for naturalization.

Four in ten people who received Dutch citizenship in 2020 had Syrian or Eritrean nationality. In January of this year, approximately 100,000 people born in Syria lived in the Netherlands. Almost a third of them now have Dutch nationality. About 9,000 people were also naturalized who were stateless or whose nationality was unknown.

Nearly 7,000 people became Dutch citizens in some other way, for example through adoption. A total of 56,000 people will have become Dutch citizens in a different way than birth in 2020.