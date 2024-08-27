AP: Number of monkeypox cases in Africa since the beginning of the year has reached 22.8 thousand

The number of people infected with monkeypox in African countries has reached 22.8 thousand since the beginning of 2024. This is reported by Associated Press citing the African Union’s medical service, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC).

According to the agency, 622 people have died after infection during this time. Also, over the past week, the number of cases has increased by 200 percent. The epicenter of the outbreak is the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The age group most affected by the disease is children and adolescents under 15 years old.