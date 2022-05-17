More than 100,000 people are missing in Mexico. The number of missing persons in Mexico’s Ministry of the Interior’s national register rose past this point for the first time on Monday. It is estimated that more than 350,000 people have died since the drug war started in the country in 2006. Last year there were an average of 94 murders a day in Mexico.
Walmart cuts profit estimate in 12 months in the face of higher costs – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
By Uday Sampath Kumar and Siddharth Cavale NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Walmart lowered its profit forecast for its fiscal year...
