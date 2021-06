Number of missing in Florida landslide rises to 159

Exterior view of partially collapsed 12-story building near Miami Beach, Florida| Photo: Giorgio Viera/Agência EFE/Gazeta do Povo

Rescuers have recovered in recent hours three bodies from victims of the partial collapse of a residential building in Surfside, Miami, bringing the death toll in the tragedy to four, county Mayor Daniella Levine reported on Friday. Cava. The number of missing people also increased: from 99 to 159 people.

Rescuers worked through the night through the rubble looking for people who had not yet been located after the collapse. The northeast wing of the Champlain Towers building collapsed within seconds at dawn on Thursday, when residents were sleeping, for reasons not yet determined, and a few hours later the first death was confirmed.

In total, 102 people from the collapsed building were located, according to the mayor of Miami-Dade, who is expected to provide new information later at a news conference.