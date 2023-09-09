Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/08/2023 – 17:36

The government of Rio Grande do Sul reported this Friday (8) that the number of missing people rose to 46 due to the floods that hit dozens of cities in the state. The missing people are from the Rio Grande do Sul municipalities of Muçum (30), Lajeado (eight) and Arroio do Meio (eight).

Drones are being used to assist in the search, some with thermal technology, which captures variations in heat and identifies signs of life. In addition to drones belonging to the government of Rio Grande do Sul, the field work is using equipment made available by the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development, with functionalities that go beyond photographic records and are being used to facilitate search activities.

“These tools also allow the location of bodies, because they capture information on altimetry (measurement of heights or elevations of a given terrain) and altitude (measurement of the vertical distance of a point in relation to sea level). In this way, with this data compiled, processing is carried out, making it possible to calculate elevation plan (determining terrain levels), mass, height and distances”, informed the government of Rio Grande do Sul.

Aircraft capable of night flying are also being used. The use of search dogs, carried out by the Military Fire Department, should also begin this Friday.

According to the state government, the rescue teams have the help of the National Civil Defense, which provided four members of the Disaster Support Group (Gade). Yesterday, the team began using drones in Muçum and Roca Sales for photographic records, as well as more specific work in locations where people are missing.

Open-plan recordings were also made to measure the affected area, as well as images on top of destroyed public buildings and residences. The records are georeferenced, with the location coordinates, and, therefore, can also assist in work plans for the reconstruction of affected infrastructures and in the basis of public calamity decrees.

