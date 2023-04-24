In 2021, four out of ten self-employed agricultural entrepreneurs will be millionaires. In particular, dairy farmers, who cause much of the nitrogen and CO2 emissions in agriculture, and farmers who grow grains or vegetables were often millionaires. This is evident from the annual millionaires measurement of the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), which was published on Monday.

In 2021, the Netherlands had more millionaires than in the previous year for the seventh year in a row: 317,000 households had assets of more than one million euros, which is 32,000 more than in 2020. In 2021, one in twenty-five households could qualify as millionaire households calculate.

Not only self-employed people in agriculture are doing well; entrepreneurs are in any case overrepresented in the wealthy group of households. In the financial services sector, 44 percent of the self-employed are millionaires, in the rental and trade of real estate that figure is 38 percent. Lawyers and organizational consultancy firms are also doing well.

Bloemendaal and Laren

The average millionaire household had a capital of 1.6 million euros in 2021, 21 times as much as the average non-millionaire household. But within the millionaire group the differences are still considerable. Two-thirds had assets between one and two million euros and a quarter had assets between two and five million euros. The real outliers, multimillionaires who had more than ten million assets, made up 3 percent of the total group.

Most millionaires live in the provinces of Noord-Holland and Utrecht; 5.3 percent of households have assets of more than one million euros. The North Holland municipalities of Bloemendaal and Laren are head and shoulders above the national average; there, one in three households is a millionaire. Groningen and Limburg are at the bottom of the ranking with less than 3 percent millionaire households.