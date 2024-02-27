Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/27/2024 – 21:42

A survey by the Brazilian Public Security Forum (FBSP) shows that the country had 796 thousand public security professionals in 2023. Of these, 404 thousand are military police officers, and 114 thousand civil police officers and experts.

According to the research, the number of police personnel fell compared to the number of police officers the country had ten years earlier, in 2013: The main decrease, 6.8%, occurred in the number of military police officers; There was also a 2% drop in the number of civil police officers and experts. The data, released this Tuesday (27), are from X-ray of the Brazilian Public Security Forces.

“In most states there was a reduction in the number of these forces. But although there is this drop in personnel, there are many police officers who are working in secondary activities, not in the core activities of the Military Police, such as overt policing, policing on the streets, on the beat, in prevention, in the preventive part of the police”, highlights Giane Silvestre, from the Brazilian Public Security Forum.

According to the representative, to increase the number of personnel on the streets, it would be necessary to release police officers who are on internal activities. “There are many military police officers who work in the administrative part of the institution itself, a job that does not necessarily require Military Police expertise, which could be done by other people. It is necessary to rethink this bureaucratic administrative structure of institutions, releasing these police officers who are in the middle activities”, she highlights.

She also highlights that there are many military police officers deployed for other purposes, such as security for authorities, a force that could reinforce overt policing. “They are working in other bodies, providing security for authorities, such as judges, judges, prosecutors and prosecutors. And this transfer of military police officers to other institutions also worsens this situation of reduction in personnel in the military police.”

Women

The FBSP survey also shows that only 12.8% of the state police force is made up of women. The percentage is lower, for example, than female representation in the Chamber of Deputies (14.8%).

“It is also necessary to draw attention to this, how much the lack of gender diversity is concentrated in military institutions. This is related to a very mistaken perception of public security, which values ​​the idea that public security has to be achieved through confrontation, through the use of force. And there are two misconceptions, this idea itself and the idea that women are not capable of doing this type of work,” she says.