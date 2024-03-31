Despite the retraction, vacancies that pay up to 2 minimum wages account for 85% of posts created in February 2024; proportion was 94% in 2023

Data Ministry of Labour show that 85% of jobs with a formal contract in February 2024 had remuneration below 2 minimum wages (R$2,824).

This proportion is high, but it decreased by 9 percentage points compared to the same month in 2023, when 94% received up to this salary range. In other words, participation in low-paying jobs decreased by 1 year.

The numbers appear in reports from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons). They do not consider seasonal adjustments made with each publication. Here is the full data from 2023 (PDF – 1 MB) and 2024 (PDF – 1 MB).

Read how jobs were created by salary range:

In nominal values, there were 75,013 jobs earning up to 1 minimum wage in the 2nd month of 2024. In the same period of the previous year, there were 58,495.

There was also an annual increase in vacancies created for those who earn 1 to 2 minimum wages. There were 169.4 thousand and became 208.4 thousand.

For both lower salary ranges, there was an increase in the number of jobs created.

In 2023 and 2024, February showed a negative balance for formal job vacancies with remuneration of 5 to 10 minimum wages and with more than 10 minimum wages. This indicates that the formal job market with high salaries is firing more than hiring.

Despite this, the negative stock for these intervals was lower in 2024 than in 2023 in nominal terms.

Brazil created 306.1 thousand formal jobs in February 2024. Read below the history of the balance of jobs created monthly, according to Caged: